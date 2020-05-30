Toggle menu
Welcome to Automoto Bookshop!
Select Currency:
AUD
Australian Dollar
BND
CAD
EUR
GBP
NZD
Dymocks Building Level 9, Shop 11 428 George St Sydney, NSW 2000
0292316713
Sign in
or
Register
Compare
Gift
Certificates
Cart
Automoto Bookshop
Search
Categories
Brough Superior
Out Of Print Books
Sunbeam
Annuals
Car DVDs
Car Workshop Manuals
Car Techbooks
Cars - General Books
Cars - Motorsport Books
Cars By Make A to C - Books
Cars By Make D to L - Books
Cars By Make M to Z - Books
Motorcycle DVDs
Motorcycle Techbooks
Motorcycle Workshop Manuals
Motorcycles - General Books
Motorcycles - Motorsport Books
Motorcycles By Make - Books
Tractors, Trucks, Locomotives
Marine Books
Military Books
Aviation Books
Automobilia - Automotive Art
Magazines
Specials
Latest Books & DVDs
Specials
About Us
Blog
Shipping
RSS Syndication
Contact us
Select Currency:
AUD
Australian Dollar
BND
CAD
EUR
GBP
NZD
Gift Certificates
Sign in
or
Register
Search
Home
Out Of Print Books
The British Grand Prix 1926-1976 (Doug Nye) Hardcover 1st Edn 1977
Batsford
The British Grand Prix 1926-1976 (Doug Nye) Hardcover 1st Edn 1977
(No reviews yet)
Write a Review
Write a Review
Batsford
The British Grand Prix 1926-1976 (Doug Nye) Hardcover 1st Edn 1977
Rating
Required
Select Rating
1 star (worst)
2 stars
3 stars (average)
4 stars
5 stars (best)
Name
Review Subject
Required
Comments
Required
SKU:
9780713432831
UPC:
9780713432831
Condition:
Used
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Weight:
0.85 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
MSRP:
Now:
$65.00
Was:
— You save
Current Stock:
1
Add to Wish List
Create New Wish List
Frequently bought together:
Add all to cart
Description
Description
2nd hand book in very good condition.
View All
Close
Related Products
Related Products
Add to Cart
Autocourse 1976 - 1977 (No. 25) Grand Prix Annual
Hazleton Publishing
MSRP:
Now:
$375.00
Was:
2nd hand book, Excellent Condition
Add to Cart
McLaren: Grand Prix, Can-Am and Indy Cars (Oct 1983, hardcover by Doug Nye)
Hazleton Publishing
MSRP:
Now:
$95.00
Was:
2nd hand book in excellent / like new condition. ISBN: 9780905138282
Add to Cart
The Grand Prix Tyrells - The Jackie Stewart Cars 1970-1973 (Doug Nye) Hardcover 1st Edn. 1975
Macmillan
MSRP:
Now:
$50.00
Was:
2nd hand book in good condition. The Grand Prix Tyrells - The Jackie Stewart Cars 1970-1973 (Doug Nye) Hardcover 1st Edn. 1975 (9780333172865)
Add to Cart
Racing Cars (Doug Nye) Hardcover 1st Edn. 1980
Ward Lock
MSRP:
Now:
$75.00
Was:
2nd hand book in very good condition. Racing Cars (Doug Nye) Hardcover 1st Edn. 1980 (9780706360387)
Add to Cart
The Monaco Grand Prix (David Hodges) Hardcover 1st Edn. 1964
Temple Press
MSRP:
Now:
$50.00
Was:
2nd hand book in good condition. The Monaco Grand Prix (David Hodges) Hardcover 1st Edn. 1964 (B0000CME6B)**Ex-library book**
OK