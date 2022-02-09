The Cars of BMC (Graham Robson)

Description
The complete history of BMC - British Motor Corporation - and a comprehensive directory of the marques and models that made up the whole. Following the historic amalgamation of Morris Motors Ltd and the Austin Motor Co Ltd in 1952, through to the merger with British Leyland in 1968, this book details the company's origins, its achievements and its legacy, and provides a close look at the many car models that were produced during its heyday.
The Cars of BMC
English
Hardcover
2022
304
Graham Robson