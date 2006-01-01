The Complete Book of Classic Ford and Mercury Muscle Cars 1961 - 1973

Author: Donald Farr, ISBN: 9780760360248m Hardcover, Published in 2018, 176 pages

More than Mustang and Cougar.

Though the Mustang remains Ford’s most famous muscle car, the company had been building muscle cars since it introduced the sleek Fairlane and Galaxie models with optional 390 cubic-inch big-block V-8 engines in 1961.

These cars were part of Ford’s Total Performance program, which tested cars in the crucible of racing at drag strips, oval circuits, European rally events, and road courses, resulting in legendary muscle cars like the Shelby Mustang, Boss 302 and 429 Mustangs, Mercury Cougar, Cyclone GT, and Spoiler.

The Complete Book of Classic Ford and Mercury Muscle Cars covers all of Ford Motor Company’s high-performance muscle cars from the early 1960s to 1973. It’s the bible of muscle every disciple of Ford performance needs.

The author

As editor of Mustang Monthly magazine, Donald Farr has been researching and writing about Mustangs for over 30 years. In addition to his magazine work, Farr authored Mustang Boss 302: Ford's Trans-Am Pony Car and co-wrote How to Restore Your Mustang and the Mustang Recognition Guide with Mustang Monthly founder Larry Dobbs. Farr was inducted into the Mustang Hall of Fame in 2012.

