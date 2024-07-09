The Complete Book of Moto Guzzi: 100th Anniversary Edition, Every Model Since 1921, written by respected motorcycle expert Ian Falloon, offers enthusiasts a thorough review of Guzzi’s storied 100-year history via all of its production models.

The oldest European motorcycle manufacturer in continuous production, Italy’s Moto Guzzi has built some of the most iconic motorcycles ever produced. Established in 1921, the company is one of the most traditional motorcycle makers and also one of the most innovative. Carlo Guzzi’s first engine design, a horizontal single, defined Moto Guzzi’s road-going motorcycles for the company's first 45 years. In the 1950s, Moto Guzzi experienced tremendous success in Grand Prix motorcycle racing. Today, Moto Guzzi has a higher profile than ever, thanks to its popularity among enthusiast celebrities like Ewan McGregor.

This new edition of The Complete Book of Moto Guzzi includes a 100th anniversary introduction, new photography, and additional pages to cover the newest models from 2018 to 2020. All of Moto Guzzi’s production models are covered in detail, including the groundbreaking Falcone, the V-8 Grand Prix racers, the V7 Sport, the Ambassador, the Eldorado, the Le Mans, the Daytona, right up to today’s the complete range of modern bikes including the V7, Griso, Stelvio, and V9.

Celebrate a century of iconic Moto Guzzi machines, model by stunning model.