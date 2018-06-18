The Complete Book of Porsche (1 Jul 1988 by Chris Poole)

SKU:
9780854297016
UPC:
9780854297016
Condition:
Used
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
2.10 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • The Complete Book of Porsche (1 Jul 1988 by Chris Poole)
$95.00

Related Products

Porsche 911: The Complete Story Porsche 911: The Complete Story
Add to Cart

Crowood

Porsche 911 - The Complete Story

$99.95
By: David Vivian . The Porsche 911 is probably the most famous sports car in the world. It is certainly one of the toughest and most durable - a veteran of more than twenty-six years of production,...
$99.95
Add to Cart
Out of stock
The Complete Book of Porsche 911 The Complete Book of Porsche 911

Motorbooks

The Complete Book of Porsche 911

$89.99
By: Randy Leffingwell . Description Born in the Bohemian town of Maffersdorf on September 3, 1875, Ferdinand Porsche displayed unparalleled automotive engineering genius from his earliest years...
$89.99
Out of stock