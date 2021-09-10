The Complete Official MGB Workshop Manual

Description

The Complete Official MGB: 1962-1974 includes technical coverage of models sold in the United Kingdom and in North America during the model years 1962-1974.

Includes:

  • Official MGB Driver’s Handbook
  • Official MGB Workshop Manual
  • Official MGB Special Tuning Manual

This MGB repair manual was prepared in close cooperation with British Leyland Motors in order to provide complete, authentic maintenance and repair information. The Driver’s Handbook (Owners Manual), which comprises the first part of this manual, is the handbook provided with new MGBs. The Workshop Manual (Repair Manual), which comprises the second-and largest-portion of this manual, is the official factory manual. This MGB repair manual contains emission control information that applies specifically to MGBs manufactured for the US market, and a complete, illustrated catalog of special tools.

Engines included in this MGB repair manual:

  • 18G, 18GA, 18GB, 18GD, 18GF
  • 18GG, 18GH, 18GJ, 18GK (Standard, Overdrive)
  • 18V 581F, 18V 581Y (Standard)
  • 18V 582F, 18V 582Y (Overdrive)
  • 18V 583F, 18V 583Y (Automatic)
  • 18V 584Z (Standard)
  • 18V 585Z (Overdrive)
  • 18V 672Z (Standard)
  • 18V 673Z (Overdrive)

Including the accurate and comprehensive service information for 1962-1974 MGBs, The Complete Official MGB: 1962-1974 is an indispensable resource for both the professional mechanic and the MGB enthusiast. Bentley Publishers has incorporated additional factory procedures and specifications that became available following the publication of the original factory information.

