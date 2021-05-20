The Corvette Hunter: Kevin Mackay’s Greatest Corvette Finds

Few authorities in the hobby could be counted on to provide this much entertainment in a single volume.

Discover Kevin Mackay’s stories of finding and restoring valuable Corvettes, including the 1960 Briggs Cunningham Le Mans racer that took first in class, Steve McQueen’s 1966 Corvette, the 1967 Bounty Hunter racer, the 1968 Sunray DX #2 and #3, and chassis #003 from 1953.

Bounty Hunter

It’s hard to imagine that a car with the racing pedigree of the Rebel Corvette could be neglected to the point of it being lost. Winning the GT class at the 1972 12 Hours of Sebring wasn’t enough to keep this car from becoming just another old wreck out behind the shed. It was many years before Kevin Mackay came to rescue this prominent machine.

If you like L88 Corvettes, no one has bought and restored more of them than Kevin Mackay! Finding, documenting, restoring, and selling rare and valuable Corvettes is one of Mackay’s specialties. His business, Corvette Repair Inc., is considered the premier Corvette restoration facility in the country.

Pages: 224

Size: 6 X 9 (inches)

Format: Hardback

Illustrations: 101 color, 6 b/w photos

Publisher: CarTech

ISBN: 9781613253472

Product Code: CT-599

About Author

Tyler Greenblatt

Tyler Greenblatt majored in print journalism at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, and joined TAM Communications, publisher of American Iron Magazine, as an intern. He moved up the ranks to associate editor and then as editor of American Glory: 110 Years of Harley-Davidson, a high-end special issue released for The Motor Company’s 110th anniversary in 2013. He continues to serve as associate editor of American Iron Magazine, as well as editor of American Iron Garage and various special one-off publications.

