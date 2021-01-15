The Dynamics of the Race Car (Danny Nowlan, Hardcover 2020)

Description
**UPDATE* 10th Jan 2020**, Hardcover, ISBN: 9780987059307, 241 pages
Do you want to know what makes a race car fast and how to apply these formulas to improve the outcome of your race car or the team’s race car?
This book explains vehicle dynamics and the formulas behind race car performance. It will also teach you how to analyse and review a vehicle dynamics setup and how to evaluate a driver’s performance using data from the race car.
This book is for;
Data Engineers
Race Car Engineers
Chassis or Powertrain Engineers
Trackside Engineers
Crew Chiefs
Formula SAE students
or
Engineering students wanting to work in motorsport or the automotive industry.
These formulas can be applied to any race car or high performance road car, this includes stock cars, (Nascar, Dirt late model cars Touring cars and V8 Supercars) rally cars (World Rally car – WRC) hybrid and electric cars (Formula E), Open wheeler, (Formula 3, Formula 2, Formula Renault, Indy car, Hill climb, Clubmans, Formula Vee), Sports cars (GT3, LMP1, LMP2) and even prototypes.
Topics covered include;
- Suspension geometry
- Aerodynamic downforce and how to apply formulas to your own car
- Dampers, springs and roll bars
- Car stability control
- Racecar simulation
- The differential
To quote one of my customers who has been in motor racing for over 35 years…
“I don’t know how I did my job before using race car simulation”.
The book also covers real examples from the race track! Danny has improved the results and performance of a variety of race teams around the world, he has also been a regular contributor to Racecar Engineering for the past 11 years.