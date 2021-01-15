The Dynamics of the Race Car (Danny Nowlan, Hardcover 2020)

**UPDATE* 10th Jan 2020**, Hardcover, ISBN: 9780987059307, 241 pages

Do you want to know what makes a race car fast and how to apply these formulas to improve the outcome of your race car or the team’s race car?

This book explains vehicle dynamics and the formulas behind race car performance. It will also teach you how to analyse and review a vehicle dynamics setup and how to evaluate a driver’s performance using data from the race car.

This book is for;

Data Engineers

Race Car Engineers

Chassis or Powertrain Engineers

Trackside Engineers

Crew Chiefs

Formula SAE students

or

Engineering students wanting to work in motorsport or the automotive industry.

These formulas can be applied to any race car or high performance road car, this includes stock cars, (Nascar, Dirt late model cars Touring cars and V8 Supercars) rally cars (World Rally car – WRC) hybrid and electric cars (Formula E), Open wheeler, (Formula 3, Formula 2, Formula Renault, Indy car, Hill climb, Clubmans, Formula Vee), Sports cars (GT3, LMP1, LMP2) and even prototypes.

Topics covered include;

Suspension geometry

Aerodynamic downforce and how to apply formulas to your own car

Dampers, springs and roll bars

Car stability control

Racecar simulation

The differential

To quote one of my customers who has been in motor racing for over 35 years…

“I don’t know how I did my job before using race car simulation”.

The book also covers real examples from the race track! Danny has improved the results and performance of a variety of race teams around the world, he has also been a regular contributor to Racecar Engineering for the past 11 years.