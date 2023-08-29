The Ferrari of Furia

The history of Ferrari, as told directly by the engineer Mauro Forghieri, protagonist of the most exciting period of events linked to the Prancing Horse manufacturer.

It starts from the unpublished “Characteristic note” of June 1960, a sort of “report card” (with evaluations in Intelligence, Attitudes, Discipline, Attachment to Work, Culture), which concluded his three-month trial period, up to the resignation of the engineer himself on May 27, 1987, a year before the death of the legendary Maranello carmaker.



These were the years of great growth for Ferrari, the battle with Ford in endurance races, the legendary 312T taken to the highest level by Niki Lauda, the transition to turbo engines with Gilles Villeneuve. Numerous victories (54 world championship GPs and 11 Formula 1 Drivers and Constructors world titles), all with projects designed by engineer Forghieri, Ferrari’s “shadow man” and witness to everything that happened in the factory and on the racetracks.



An authentic “Ferrari novel”, divided into forty-one chapters, unique because it was dictated and authorized by the renowned Italian engineer who sadly passed away on November 2, 2022.