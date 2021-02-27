The Glory of Goodwood - The Spiritual Home of British Motor Racing (Hardcover by Mike Lawrence) - 2nd hand book in excellent / like new condition.

A guide to the Goodwood motor circuit, and a celebration of its eventful history and atmosphere. The best drivers of their day - Hawthorn, Brabham, Clark, Moss and Hill - went head to head around Goodwood's famous corners. Alongside the action on the track, Goodwood's very British blend of style, hospitality and derring-do became part of the social fabric of the 1950s and 1960s.

About the author (1999)

Mike Lawrence has been writing about home improvement for over 25 years, contributing articles regularly to all the major magazines in this field. He has also written over 40 books, edited three major practical compilations and for the past few years has been answering listeners' questions on home improvement topics on local radio.

Trained as an engineer at Rolls-Royce and Bath University, lifelong petrolhead Norman Burr has always worked in specialist publishing, and in 1997 made his first contribution to motorsport writing with Living with Speed, an acclaimed book chronicling a year in the life of hillclimb legend Roy Lane. Always the Bad Boy is his first fully fledged biography and draws not only on the recollections of John Chatham and those around him, but also on Burr's own experiences, for as a student in the Bristol area in the early 1970s, he knew John at the peak of his driving career.

Doug Nye is widely acknowledged as the world's foremost authority on classic and historic international motor racing. His expertise is widely sought by car owners, restorers and racers and his accuracy and attention to detail is renowned throughout the book publishing world. BRM has always been his particular passion, and his three volumes on the marque (with a fourth and final volume to come) have set a standard of unrivalled comprehensiveness which have earned him many accolades and awards.

Bibliographic information