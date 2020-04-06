The Golden Age of British Motoring - Classic Cars from 1900 to 1940 (1st Ed 1995, Roy H. Bacon and W. J. Brunell)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781856483155
UPC:
9781856483155
Condition:
Used
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Weight:
2.10 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • The Golden Age of British Motoring - Classic Cars from 1900 to 1940 (1st Ed 1995, Roy H. Bacon and W. J. Brunell) (9781856483155)
  • The Golden Age of British Motoring - Classic Cars from 1900 to 1940 (1st Ed 1995, Roy H. Bacon and W. J. Brunell) (9781856483155)
  • The Golden Age of British Motoring - Classic Cars from 1900 to 1940 (1st Ed 1995, Roy H. Bacon and W. J. Brunell) (9781856483155)
$50.00
Frequently bought together:
Add all to cart

Description

The Golden Age of British Motoring - Classic Cars from 1900 to 1940 (1st Ed 1995, Roy H. Bacon and W. J. Brunell)

2nd hand book in excellent / like new condition.

Brunell was a successful rally driver as well as a photographer, and his photographs perfectly capture t he mood and spirt of the times. This unashamedly nostalgic l ook at the best cars of the period includes pictures of the Austin Seven, MG, and Bugatti. '

Title The Golden Age of British Motoring: Classic Cars from 1900 to 1940
Authors Roy Hunt Bacon, W. J. Brunell
Edition illustrated
Publisher Promotional Reprint Company, 1995
ISBN 1856483150, 9781856483155
Length 192 pages

View AllClose

Related Products

Out of stock
Classic British Sports Cars Classic British Sports Cars

Classic British Sports Cars

Haynes

$69.95
By: Jon Pressnell . What are the greatest and the most interesting sports cars Britain has made? The answers are in this authoritative survey by top motoring writer Jon Pressnell. Packed with...
British Motoring: The Golden Age British Motoring: The Golden Age
Add to Cart

British Motoring - The Golden Age

$49.95
By: A. B. Demaus . It is a fortunate fact of history that the art of the photographer, both professional and amateur, had reached some level of proficiency by the time the motor car had become a...
Classic British Sports Cars Classic British Sports Cars Contents
Add to Cart

Classic British Sports Cars (paperback)

Haynes

$49.95
Author: Jon Pressnell, ISBN: 9781844258499, paperback, published in 2006, 128 pages What are the greatest and the most interesting sports cars Britain has made? The answers are in this authoritative...