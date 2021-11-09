The Goodwood Festival of Speed 1993-1997 & The Goodwood Motor Circuit 1948-1966 + Goodwood Road Racing Club 98-2015

Description

The Goodwood Festival of Speed 1993-1997 & The Goodwood Motor Circuit 1948-1966 + Goodwood Road Racing Club 1998-2015 in Slipcase, 2nd hand in very good condition

 

- The Goodwood Festival of Speed 1993-1997 & The Goodwood Motor Circuit 1948-1966 in slipcase

- The Goodwood Road Racing Club 1998

- The Goodwood Road Racing Club 1999

- The Goodwood Road Racing Club 2000

- The Goodwood Road Racing Club 2001

- The Goodwood Road Racing Club 2002

- The Goodwood Road Racing Club 2003

- The Goodwood Road Racing Club 2004

- The Goodwood Road Racing Club 2005

Goodwood: 2014 Festival of Speed DVD

Goodwood - 2014 Festival of Speed DVD

  ISBN: 5037899050545 An all-time record crowd of more than 200,000 fans made their summer pilgrimage to West Sussex for the 2014 Goodwood Festival of Speed, the greatest motoring garden party...
Goodwood Festival of Speed 2015 DVD

Goodwood Festival of Speed 2015 DVD

Goodwood, ISBN: 5037899050569   The Goodwood Festival of Speed is the world's greatest celebration of motor sport history. Described by the press as "the motoring garden party of the gods", the...