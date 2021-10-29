The Holden Heritage - 60 Years - Anniversary Edition - 100 Years of GM

Description

HOLDEN'S HERITAGE 60th ANNIVERSARY book LIMITED HISTORIC OPPORTUNITY.

A truly remarkable opportunity to own a piece of Holden history.

A clean out in a defunct Holden dealer discovered stocks of this historic book.
Leftover stocks of a genuine and authentic Holden promotional book produced by Holden in 2006 to mark their 60th Anniversary.

A comprehensive history of the company from when James Holden stepped ashore in Adelaide in 1852 right through until the company’s 60th Anniversary of manufacturing Australia’s Own Car in 2006 - and everything in between - all the highlights, all the cars, all the statistics and more!

This is an actual genuine Holden publication, historically released to celebrate the company’s 60th anniversary in 2008.

LIMITED STOCKS. Do not miss out. WILL NEVER BE REPRINTED. >>
LOOK WHAT’S INSIDE!
• Packed with history, facts, figures and statistics
• COUNTDOWN TO THE FIRST HOLDEN
• SHE’S A BEAUTY! LAUNCH DAY, 29-11-1948
• GM HOLDEN TODAY (2008)
• HOLDEN’S HIGHLIGHTS THROUGH THE DECADES 1940s, ‘50s, ‘60s, ‘70s, ‘80s, ‘90s and 2000s

 

*** CHAPTER FOR EVERY MODEL HOLDEN 1948-2008 All the traditional Holdens <
• ‘48 Series, FJ, FE, FC, FB, EK • EJ, EH, HD, HR, HK, HT, HG • HQ, HJ, HX, HZ, WB All the Commodores (to 2008)

• VB, VC, HC, VK, VL • VN, VP, VR, VS, VT, VX, VY, VZ, VE SPECIAL CHAPTERS

• HISTORY OF THE HOLDEN SYMBOL • 100 YEARS OF GENERAL MOTORS 1908 - 2008

• ELIZABETH MANUFACTURING TURNS 50

• 40 YEARS OF THE MONARO • TORANA: 1967 - 1980

• STATESMAN & CAPRICE: THE FLAGSHIPS

• THE GREAT HOLDEN UTE

• HOLDEN CONCEPT CARS: ALL THE GREATS

• HOLDEN EXPORTS 1954 - 2008: ALL FIGURES
• HOLDEN ENGINE MANUFACTURE 1940-2006
• HOLDEN MOTORSPORT + ALL BATHURST WINS

• PETER BROCK 1945 - 2006

•ALL PRODUCTION FIGURES 1948 - 2006.
Seriously if you have any interest in Holdens whatsoever - THIS BOOK IS A MUST!

