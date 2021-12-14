The Last Days of Henry Ford (Henry Dominguez)

Henry Ford the industrialist has been dissected by many authors and business school courses before. This book, however, paints him in a much more human light. From his loss of control of the mega company he built to his poetic death Easter weekend during a record storm, you will live Mr Ford’s final days with him in a way few biographical stories do. Whether you are familiar with the man’s accomplishments or not this slice of life regarding one of the most influential men of the twentieth century is a must read!

Henry Dominguez, an award-winning author who has been studying and writing about Ford history for over thirty years. Dominguez has completed six books on the subject, including Edsel: The Story of Henry Ford’s Forgotten Son and Edsel Ford & E. T. Gregorie.