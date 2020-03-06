The Laverda 650cc & 750cc Twins and 1000cc & 1200cc Triples Bible (paperback)

Author: Ian Falloon, ISBN: 9781787110489, 160 pages, paperback

For owners and would-be owners, here is a fact packed, year by year, change by change record of Laverda's classic Twins and Triples. An indispensable source book for all enthusiasts.

Features

History of Laverda and how motorcycles evolved from agricultural machinery.

Full description of the 750SFC and all variants

How the 1000cc triple evolved

Twin and Triple racing history

Modifications to each model during the production run

How the Laverda compared with the competition.

Technical appraisal of the twins and triples

Complete Appendices of technical specifications

From humble beginnings in 1948, Laverda made the move into large capacity motorcycles in 1966. A successful racing program led to the release of the legendary 750SFC, followed by the 1000cc triple. This evolved into the spectacular Jota and a new-generation RGS during the 1980s.

Synopsis

Now part of the Aprilia - Moto Guzzi - Laverda group, Laverda has acquired a following of almost fanatical proportions. The large capacity twins and triples were some of the most charismatic and exciting motorcycles produced in a golden era. With a successful endurance racing program publicizing them, Laverda's twins soon earned a reputation for durability that wasn't usually associated with Italian machinery. Originally built for the British market, the 1000cc Jota was the fastest Superbike available in its day. While the twins faded before the end of the 1970s, the triples continued for almost another decade before dying with a whimper. By this time the company was in serious difficulty and went into receivership. Despite a resurrection in the 1990s, it is the classic twins and triples of the late 1960s through until the mid-1980s that Laverda is now famous for.