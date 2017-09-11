The Light Car Company Rocket - The Singular Vision of Two Men (Clive Neville)

Hardcover, Published in 2020, ISBN: 9781913089146, 304 pages

The Light Car Company Rocket was the brainchild of former racing driver Chris Craft and design genius Gordon Murray, who relentlessly chased his goal of building the lightest production road car of all time. Starting with a clean sheet of paper, Murray’s unique creation made extensive use of bespoke components and was crammed with the technological brilliance for which he’s renowned. Today, it has a cult following and is recognised by die-hard enthusiasts and the motoring cognoscenti as being a landmark achievement in sports car history. Written by Rocket owner Clive Neville and designed by Rick Ward – the man who originally penned the car’s badge and all of its publicity material – this book tells the full history of a fascinating car.

The definitive history of Rocket development and production, from Rochester to Chigwell

In-depth contributions from key players in the Rocket story, including Chris Craft, Gordon Murray and Luke Craft

Owners’ views from Jay Leno, who has also contributed the Afterword, plus Dire Straits guitarist Guy Fletcher and others

Full of behind-the-scenes photographs and Gordon Murray’s design sketches

A chapter by renowned motorsport journalist Peter Windsor celebrates the racing career of Chris Craft

Detailed listing of each Rocket, making it the ultimate reference work