The Lotus File (William Taylor, 2022)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781902351674
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually ships in 24 hrs from Sydney, Australia
Weight:
1.60 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$120.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

This new 11-inch square, 200-page, hardback book, the LOTUS FILE, covers each and every model produced by Lotus Cars and Team Lotus between 1948 and 2022, all in a new compact, concise, lightweight format. It features every road car, race car and even the soapboxes and bikes built by both arms of the Lotus brand. A total of 259 models from Mark I to Type 131 Emira and Type 132 Eletre. Produced under license from Group Lotus it is the definitive record of every Lotus including all the more recent Elise, Exige and Evora models as well as the Caterham and Lotus-Renault F1 cars.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
The Lotus File
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2022
Pages:
200
Author:
William Taylor
View AllClose

Related Products

Autosport File - Lotus
Add to Cart

Autosport File - Lotus

Temple Press

$65.00
Author: Quentin Spurring, Hardbound, 111 Pages, ISBN: 9780600556626, First Edition, 1988**VERY RARE BOOK IN GOOD CONDITION**