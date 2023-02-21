The Missing Link? Alfa Romeo 12C Prototipo - Standard Edition

The book tells the story of a car that was reborn and of an ambitious and far-sighted project that Alfa Romeo pursued at the end of the 1930s. But also the links with Porsche, Ferrari and the racing world before and immediately after the Second World War.

This book brings to light a chapter of history that lasted perhaps a few days or perhaps a few years when an S10 SS engine with a three-litre displacement is installed on an 8C 2900 chassis modified with the collaboration of Porsche. All this was “dressed” in an elegant aluminium alloy bodywork that Alfa Romeo created with a nod to the shape of the “Alfetta”, which had already begun to show the potential that would turn it into a legend after the war. A “photograph” with blurred contours – due to time and events – that portrays the moment when the chassis, engine and bodywork came together to create a 12C prototype. Since it was not coded, produced and sold, it cannot be recorded in a production register or perfectly portrayed in a technical drawing, but a series of information, research and characteristics that emerged during the restoration make the whole thing plausible.