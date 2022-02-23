The Monza 1000 KM 1965 - 2008, Aldo Zana (English Edition)

Description

Author: Aldo Zana, ISBN: 9788879116268, hardback, English text, 407 pages, published in 2014

Between 1965 and the Nineties, the 1000 Km of Monza-Filippo Caracciolo Trophy was one of the most classical endurance races and for many seasons was, rightfully, a round in the world championships for sports cars and prototypes. Top drivers and cars challenged each other on that historic Italian track and banking, the car makers including Porsche, Ferrari and Ford, bringing to life many unforgettable pages in the history of motor sport. Aldo Zana, prominent motor racing historian, tells this fabulous story, which is illustrated with outstanding pictures, many of them never before published.

