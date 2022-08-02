The Morris Motor Car 1913 - 1983 (Harry Edwards, 1997 Signed)

Author: Harry Edwards, Hardbound, 351 Pages, 2nd hand book, like new condition

Despite the proliferation of one-make motor histories, very little has been available for the Morris enthusiast. The period from 1930 to the war has been particularly neglected.

Now, after 20 years' research, the author has provided an in-depth look at not only those inter-war cars but at every model to carry the Morris name from the Oxford of 1913 through to the present day Morris Ital. Within the pages of this book the reader will find a wealth of detail on the various models; the story of the introduction and, sometimes, the demise of a particular model. Of specific interest to the Morris-owning enthusiast will be the tables giving chassis numbers, engine types and specifications, standard colour schemes, and a magazine bibliography listing sources of contemporary road tests and reports.

Not only is every Morris model, its equipment and modifications, described in detail, but there are also numerous illustrations to aid the collector and restorer. Most of the illustrations are contemporary photographs, and where restored examples are shown care has been taken to show only those vehicles which retain their original specification.

Appropriately, this work becomes available Exactly.70 years after the first Morris Oxford left the assembly plant at Cowley, and in the year that it has been decided by British Leyland that the name Morris will no longer be used on private cars.