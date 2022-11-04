The Past And The Spurious - The Case of Legitimacy in Historic Cars (Paul Griffin)

Description

A historic car is both a precious asset and a piece of rolling history. Its value draws on its origins and its ownership is a responsibility, albeit often an exciting one. Yet how can you know that any important machine is what it seems?

Increasingly, historic cars have been making their way towards the courts. At dispute is their identity, originality and authenticity. With compelling evidence from decided cases, and a personal reverence for the cars and the characters who built their mystique, Paul Griffin has created a compelling and fastidiously researched analysis.

Legitimacy among collectors’ cars is under scrutiny as never before in this lavishly illustrated work of clear and essential reference. So… when is the apparent history not the whole story?

Book Title:
The Past And The Spurious - The Case of Legitimacy in Historic Cars (Paul Griffin)
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2022
Pages:
400
Author:
Paul Griffin
