The R/C Car Bible: How to Build, Tune and Drive Electric and Nitro-powered Radio Control Cars on and Off Road (Robert Schleicher , Paperback – 27 Oct 2006)

2nd hand book in excellent / like new condition.

R/C cars are faster than ever, more powerful, more complex—and ever more realistic! In The R/C Car Bible, expert Robert Schleicher offers the latest information on building, tuning, and driving these cool vehicles. Ideal for both new and veteran R/C enthusiasts alike, this fully illustrated guide covers electric and fuel radio- and remote- control vehicles. In addition to selecting the right scale and caring for the power source, tuning the chassis, and choosing gear ratios and tires, Schleicher covers such considerations as nitro power, painting and decals, off-road driving techniques, setting up road-race courses in parking lots, and even building off-road courses. Appendices feature a glossary and information on clubs, publications, and suppliers. Whether screaming across the asphalt or bounding over a dirt course, when it comes to scale-size motorsport thrills, few hobbies can match the thrills of R/C cars! ISBN-13: 978-0-7603-2398-4