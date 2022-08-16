The Racers - Langstreckenrennen - Endurance Motor Racing - 1963-1973

Description

  • For aficionados of motorsport, cars, and classic car races
  • Includes legendary race cars by Ferrari, Porsche, Alfa Romeo, Lola, Shelby
  • Scrapbook look and high-quality design
  • Text in English and German

 

In this lavishly illustrated book, prize-winning American photographer Al Satterwhite has captured the most exciting era of the legendary endurance car races - such as Le Mans, Sebring, and Daytona - on camera. Between 1963 and 1973 race cars became faster than ever before, making quantum leaps in handling and aerodynamics with revolutionary results. In these photos, Satterwhite captures the drivers and the action of endurance motor races from up close. Drivers and manufacturers of that time are legends today: Phil Hill, Carroll Shelby, Dan Gurney, Hans Herrmann, Mario Andretti, Steve McQueen, Jacky Ickx, among others.

Text in English and German.

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
The Racers - Langstreckenrennen - Endurance Motor Racing - 1963-1973
Language:
English, German
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2020
Pages:
192
Author:
Al Satterwhite
