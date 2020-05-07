The Racing Motorcycle - Volume 3, An Introduction to Chassis Set Up

Description

Author: John Bradley, Softbound, 414 Pages, ISBN: 9780951292952, First Published, 2018

Motorcycle chassis set-up is a highly individual thing, honed to suit the bike, rider and circuit. So where do you start and what lies behind the discisions that are made?

In this third volume of The Racing Motorcycle, engineer John Bradley, a former national winner and lap record holder, covers key areas that apply to all bikes and seeks to raise awareness of the many things involved.

The first two volumes of The Racing Motorcycle (a technical guide for constructors) have been sold in more than thirty countries and have received wide acclaim from amateurs and factory teams alike.

