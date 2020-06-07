The Red Baron's Ultimate Ducati Desmo Manual - Belt-Driven Camshafts L-Twins 1979 to 2017

Description

Author: Eduardo Cabrera Choclan, Paperback, 280 Pages, ISBN: 9781845848781, First Published, June 2019

With the rhythm of their mechanical soul, and powerful twin heartbeat, Ducatis are motorcycles for true lovers of voluptuous Italian style and character.

If you're passionate about your Ducati, wish to know your motorcycle in real depth, and keep it in perfect shape with the loving care she'll only receive from you, this is your book.

This is a comprehensive service manual for you, and your Ducati, that will help you to perform all maintenance & repair operations in your own home workshop. From basic servicing to the most complex repair and adjustment operations, everything is covered.

The bike range covered here goes from the first 1980 "Pantah" to the latest "Testastretta Evoluzione" models, and covers 30 years of Ducati models.

Within these pages you will discover the secrets of your pride and joy, and be enabled to enjoy making repairs or carrying out maintenance in your workshop or garage.

