The Schlumpf Obsession: Inside a Legendary Treasure House (by Denis Jenkinson and Peter Verstappen)
The Schlumpf Obsession: Inside a Legendary Treasure House (by Denis Jenkinson and Peter Verstappen)
SKU:
9780600382751
UPC:
9780600382751
Condition:
Used
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Weight:
2.10 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
MSRP:
Now:
$85.00
Was:
— You save
Current Stock:
1
2nd hand book in excellent / like new condition.
Porsche 356: Coupe, Cabriolet, Roadster, Speedster & Carrera (Osprey, by Denis Jenkinson)
2nd hand book in excellent condition.
Porsche: Past and Present (1 Nov 1982, by Denis Jenkinson)
2nd hand book in excellent condition.
Fangio (Denis Jenkinson)
By: Denis Jenkinson . Other Details Publisher Code: ISBN 10: ISBN...
PSL
From Chain Drive To Turbocharger - The A.F.N. Story (Denis Jenkinson)
Author: Denis Jenkinson, Hardbound, 320 Pages, ISBN: 9780850596311, First Edition, 1984**VERY RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT CONDITION**
The Racing Driver (Denis Jenkinson)
Author: Denis Jenkinson, Hardbound, 207 Pages, ASIN: B000O8Z9Y0, Second Impression, 1959 **Second-Hand book in good condition ! . . . unique among the present torrent of volumes on motoring...
