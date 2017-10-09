The Science of Safety: The Battle Against Unacceptable Risks in Motor Racing (Hardcover by David Tremayne) (9781859606643)

First Published by Haynes October 2000

When Ayrton Senna and Roland Ratzenberger were killed at the 1994 San Marino GP, it focused the minds of F1 officials and race fans alike on whether it was right to expect a driver to risk his life. A flurry of regulation changes followed. In The Science of Safety David Tremayne examines the philosophy and technology behind F1's ever-evolving regulations, and talks to the men who have helped raise safety standards to a new level. Contains statistics on driver deaths and technical advances.