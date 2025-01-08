The Story of Classic Cars - A Tribute to Four Automotive Icons (A Quick Ting On)

Description

Containing the stories of four iconic car manufacturers, this collectable box holds a stunning set of books paying tribute to automotive excellence.

Exploring four world-renowned manufacturers who have made car production into an art form, each of these four little books follows the story of a brand from its creation, moving through its development history, the key models that define it, and its impact on the motoring landscape today.

Discover the truth behind the prancing horse with The Story of Ferrari, the engineering excellence that drives the 911 in The Story of Porsche, the effortless style that attracted James Bond in The Story of Aston Martin and the outrageous power behind the fantastic machines in The Story of Lamborghini.

Featuring hundreds of exquisite images and text by expert authors, these definitive guides to luxury cars are the perfect gift for any petrolhead.

