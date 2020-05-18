The Technique Of Motor Racing (Piero Taruffi) Revised Edn. 2003

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9780837602288
UPC:
9780837602288
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Weight:
0.95 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • The Technique Of Motor Racing (Piero Taruffi) New Edn. 1990 (9780837602288)
  • The Technique Of Motor Racing (Piero Taruffi) New Edn. 1990 (9780837602288)
$99.95
Frequently bought together:
Add all to cart

Description

 Author: Piero Taruffi, Hardbound, 126 Pages, ISBN: 9780837602288 **NEW 2003 REVISED REPRINT OF CLASSIC TITLE**

In his prophetic foreword to The Technique of Motor Racing, Fangio anticipates the importance Piero Taruffi's book would have for a generation of new drivers. Trained as both a racing driver and an industrial engineer, Taruffi provides a unique perspective on the art and science of motor racing. He drove for the works teams of Ferrari, Maserati, Alfa Romeo, Mercedes-Benz, and others, in a career that spanned over 25 years and was crowned by his victory in the 1957 Mille Miglia. First published in 1959, The Technique of Motor Racing has become the standard by which other driving texts are measured.

View AllClose

Related Products

Out of stock
Australian Motor Racing Year Number 20 1990 / 1991 Yearbook (9770158413014)

Australian Motor Racing Year Number 20 1990 / 1991 Yearbook

Chevron

$395.00
Chevron Publishing, Hardbound, 288 Pages, ISBN: 9770158413014, Very rare 20th Edition in perfect condition - with the original faded spine ! With this edition Australian Motor Racing Year reaches...