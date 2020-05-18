The Technique Of Motor Racing (Piero Taruffi) Revised Edn. 2003

Author: Piero Taruffi, Hardbound, 126 Pages, ISBN: 9780837602288 **NEW 2003 REVISED REPRINT OF CLASSIC TITLE**

In his prophetic foreword to The Technique of Motor Racing, Fangio anticipates the importance Piero Taruffi's book would have for a generation of new drivers. Trained as both a racing driver and an industrial engineer, Taruffi provides a unique perspective on the art and science of motor racing. He drove for the works teams of Ferrari, Maserati, Alfa Romeo, Mercedes-Benz, and others, in a career that spanned over 25 years and was crowned by his victory in the 1957 Mille Miglia. First published in 1959, The Technique of Motor Racing has become the standard by which other driving texts are measured.