The Track Day Manual (Paperaback)

By: Mike Breslin, ISBN: 9781785211751, Paperback, 2018 Reprint

Track days offer arguably the most fun and excitement you can have on four wheels without moving into the world of racing, giving drivers the opportunity to drive their own cars to their full potential. Handling a car at speed in the safe environment of a race track is an incredible sensation, while track experience has the added benefit of improving a driver's ability to cope with the unexpected on the road.

In this book, Mike Breslin – a former Formula Ford racer who has written on motoring, motorsport, and specifically track days and driving techniques for a number of well-known magazines – covers all the fundamental elements of track day driving. The engaging text, supported by over 200 colour photographs and diagrams, provides everything the complete novice needs to know, yet is also sufficiently detailed to appeal to those already involved in the track day scene who are looking to get more out of their time on track.

The Track Day Manual includes: