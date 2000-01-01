The Track Day Manual (Paperaback)

SKU:
9781785211751
UPC:
9781785211751
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day.
Weight:
1.00 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • The Track Day Manual
  • The Track Day Manual
  • The Track Day Manual
  • The Track Day Manual
  • The Track Day Manual
  • The Track Day Manual
  • The Track Day Manual
  • The Track Day Manual
$29.95

Description

By: Mike Breslin, ISBN: 9781785211751, Paperback, 2018 Reprint

Track days offer arguably the most fun and excitement you can have on four wheels without moving into the world of racing, giving drivers the opportunity to drive their own cars to their full potential. Handling a car at speed in the safe environment of a race track is an incredible sensation, while track experience has the added benefit of improving a driver's ability to cope with the unexpected on the road.

In this book, Mike Breslin – a former Formula Ford racer who has written on motoring, motorsport, and specifically track days and driving techniques for a number of well-known magazines – covers all the fundamental elements of track day driving. The engaging text, supported by over 200 colour photographs and diagrams, provides everything the complete novice needs to know, yet is also sufficiently detailed to appeal to those already involved in the track day scene who are looking to get more out of their time on track.

The Track Day Manual includes:

  • How to get started with track days – suitable cars and what to expect on a typical track day
  • Driving techniques – the differences between driving on road and track, the racing line, car control and wet-weather driving
  • Preparation – car set-up and maintenance, including brakes, tyres, engine, suspension and safety equipment, and insurance options
  • Useful contacts – including a guide to UK race-track venues, a list of UK track day operators, and details of many related companies and organisations

 

View AllClose

Related Products

Track Day Driver's Guide Track Day Driver's Guide
Add to Cart

MRP

Track Day Driver's Guide

$69.95
By: Art Markus . Track Day Driver's Guide - a book showing you how to prepare your car and yourself for the thrills of high-speed circuit driving. Read all about: Cockpit preparation Personal...
$69.95
Add to Cart
The Track Day Manual The Track Day Manual
Add to Cart

Haynes

The Track Day Manual

$69.95
By: Mike Breslin . Track days offer arguably the most fun and excitement you can have on four wheels without moving into the world of racing, giving drivers the opportunity to drive their own cars...
$69.95
Add to Cart
Maserati: A History (Reprint) (9781903088074)
Add to Cart

Mercian Manuals

Maserati - A History (Reprint)

$149.95
Author: Anthony Pritchard, Hardbound, 399 Pages, ISBN: 9781903088074 - Authorised 2001 Mercian Manuals Reprint of 1976 Arco Publishing Company original A Comprehensive Account Of Maserati Racing...
$149.95
Add to Cart