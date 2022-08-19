The Unfair Advantage (Mark Donohue, Hardcover, 2000)

2nd hand book in very good condition

By: Mark Donohue, Paul Van Valkenburgh .

In 1974 Mark Donohue took a year off from driving at the height of his racing career View picture detailand wrote a candid and revealing book about his journey through the world of auto racing - from amateur races in his own '57 Corvette to winning the Indy 500 in Roger Penske's McLaren M16. View picture detail

Yet there is nothing sensational about Donohue's story - this is View picture detail not a tale of fame and fortune, nor an exposé ofthe scandalous off-track lives of race-car drivers. Rather Donohue presents a fascinating and focused behind-the-scenes look at how a champion driver - who won virtually every racing class he competed in -- prepared himself and his cars to win.View picture detail

With characteristic modesty, Donohue is quick to attribute much of his racing success to the many "unfair advantages" he had over his competitors, such as faster engines, better tires, and a more professional crew. But after reading just a few chapters of his book, it becomes clear that Mark Donohue's greatest unfair advantage was his own relentless determination to build a better car and be a better driver every time he set foot on a race track. View picture detail