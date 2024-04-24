Description
Although it has been many years since the Triumph Spitfire was produced, the remaining number of functional examples that exist around the world is a testament to its ageless design and solid build quality.
The Triumph Spitfire Restoration Manual is for anyone who has a keen interest in owning a Triumph Spitfire but has limited mechanical experience. It will steer any budding restorer through the many challenges encountered when maintaining and/or restoring such a classic and demonstrates the basic principles and simple techniques that would normally be learned by working alongside an experienced mechanic.
Including helpful project tips and notes, which pass on a multitude of trade secrets, this book covers:
• Model numbering and serial plate locations
• Implementing a safety system for the workshop
• Photographs and diagrams detailing part breakdowns
• Technical data for mechanical specifications and torque settings
• Electrical wiring diagrams
• Modifications and changes made to the Spitfire as it evolved
Additional Information
Book Title:
Triumph Spitfire Restoration Manual
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2024
Pages:
240
Author:
Larry Spouler
