Triumph Trident & BSA Rocket III 1968 to 1976 - The Essential Buyer's Guide

Description

By Chris Rooke 

Features

• What to look for when buying a Triumph Trident or BSA Rocket III
• Differences between models explained
• Written by an experienced Triple enthusiast
• Clear colour photos to illustrate the text
• All models of Triumph and BSA Triples covered
• A guide to checking paperwork and legal documents
• A comprehensive check list to evaluate a possible purchase
• A guide to buying at auctions
• Invaluable information about parts, suppliers and clubs
• This book will give you the information you need to look at a prospective purchase with confidence and knowledge

Benefit from Chris Rooke's years of experience with Triples, learn how to spot a bad bike quickly, and how to assess a promising one like a professional. This is THE COMPLETE GUIDE to choosing, assessing and buying the Trident or Rocket III of your dreams!

Synopsis

Having this book in your pocket is just like having a marque expert by your side. Benefit from Chris Rooke's years of experience with Triples, learn how to spot a bad bike quickly, and how to assess a promising one like a professional. Get the right bike at the right price! Packed with good advice – from the difference between models and which is the right one for you, through assessing the engine, paintwork, frame and what are original or aftermarket features – this is THE COMPLETE GUIDE - to choosing, assessing and buying the Trident or Rocket III of your dreams!
Additional Information

Period Covered: 1968 - 1976
Models Covered: Triumph Trident T150/T150V 1968 - 1974
BSA Rocket III MKI/MKII 1968 - 1972
Triumph Hurricane X-75 1973
Triumph Trident T160 1975
Triumph Legend 1976
Hyde Harrier 1987 - present
Essential reading if you are thinking of buying a Triumph Trident or BSA Rocket III
This book gives detailed advice on the different models and what to look for when buying a Triple.
Original and detailed colour photos, along with expert advice written by an experienced owner, restorer and enthusiast.

 

