Triumph Trident & BSA Rocket III 1968 to 1976 - The Essential Buyer's Guide

By Chris Rooke

Features

• What to look for when buying a Triumph Trident or BSA Rocket III

• Differences between models explained

• Written by an experienced Triple enthusiast

• Clear colour photos to illustrate the text

• All models of Triumph and BSA Triples covered

• A guide to checking paperwork and legal documents

• A comprehensive check list to evaluate a possible purchase

• A guide to buying at auctions

• Invaluable information about parts, suppliers and clubs

• This book will give you the information you need to look at a prospective purchase with confidence and knowledge

Description

Synopsis

Having this book in your pocket is just like having a marque expert by your side. Benefit from Chris Rooke's years of experience with Triples, learn how to spot a bad bike quickly, and how to assess a promising one like a professional. Get the right bike at the right price! Packed with good advice – from the difference between models and which is the right one for you, through assessing the engine, paintwork, frame and what are original or aftermarket features – this is THE COMPLETE GUIDE - to choosing, assessing and buying the Trident or Rocket III of your dreams!

Additional Information

Period Covered: 1968 - 1976

Models Covered: Triumph Trident T150/T150V 1968 - 1974

BSA Rocket III MKI/MKII 1968 - 1972

Triumph Hurricane X-75 1973

Triumph Trident T160 1975

Triumph Legend 1976

Hyde Harrier 1987 - present

--

