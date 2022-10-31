TT 2022 Isle Of Man Official Review DVD

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
5017559134716
UPC:
5017559134716
MPN:
5017559134716
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Weight:
0.20 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$49.95
Frequently bought together:

Description

PAL, 0 All Regions, 284 mins

Following a three year absence, the return of the Isle of Man TT fuelled by Monster Energy in 2022 promised to be one for the history books and it certainly delivered.

 


From the exciting on-track battles between Michael Dunlop and Peter Hickman to the controversial tyre issues, TT 2022 was filled with plenty of drama and all the action any road racing fan could ask for. The event also treated fans with some impressive performances from the likes of Dean Harrison, Davey Todd and Jamie Coward as well as a newcomer lap record of 129.8mph from BSB and road racing star Glenn Irwin.

 


This is the most comprehensive review we’ve ever produced combining the best of the footage from the new ’live’ feed and other footage of the races, including some awesome on-bike recordings. The action is expertly commentated by the four-strong team of Dave Moore and Andrew Coley plus TT star riders Cameron Donald and David ‘Davo’ Johnson, all aided by the latest on-screen data.

 


Our TT Review video includes an extra 43-minute documentary celebrating 30 years of the iconic Honda Fireblade at the TT. Featuring John McGuinness MBE, Phil McCallen, Ian Hutchinson and Steve Plater.

 


Against the sun-blessed backdrop of the Isle of Man, the TT Course sadly reminded everyone of the challenge and danger faced by riders competing at up to 200mph in the legendary motorcycle races. Five riders tragically died doing the sport they loved in 2022 and are all respectfully acknowledged in the video.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Sync Category Code:
617
View AllClose

Related Products

TT 2013 Review NTSC DVD TT 2013 Review NTSC DVD back cover
Add to Cart

Isle of Man TT Official Review 2013 DVD

Duke Video

$49.95
NTSC, 240 minutes DVD, ISBN: 9325626007150 The Official Isle of Man TT 2013 fuelled by Monster Energy Review looks back on one of the best meetings in recent memory. With all the action from all the...
Isle of Man TT Official Review 2014 DVD Isle of Man TT Official Review 2014 DVD Back Cover
Add to Cart

Isle of Man TT Official Review 2014 DVD

Duke Video

$49.95
4 hours mind blowing action, the first 132mph Lap!, ISBN: 5017559122850 The Official Review of the 2014 Isle of Man TT has so much non-stop action crammed into four hours that it's been hard for the...
Isle of Man TT Official Review 2016 DVD Isle of Man TT Official Review 2016 DVD
Add to Cart

Isle of Man TT Official Review 2016 DVD

Duke Video

$49.95
ISBN: 5017559126735, Pal, 0 All Regions, 343 minutes Includes bonus disc with 2 hours of awesome extras Highlights of all solo and sidecar races Includes coverage of the fastest ever TT lap - 133...
TT 2019 Isle Of Man Official Review DVD (5017559132484) TT 2019 Isle Of Man Official Review DVD (5017559132484)
Add to Cart

TT 2019 Isle Of Man Official Review DVD

Duke Video

$49.95
Pal, Region 0 - all regions 180mph over the crest of a blind hill, clicking up another gear and keeping the throttle wide open for the plunge to the crossroads at the bottom hill… Can you imagine...