Tyrrell - The Story of the Tyrrell Racing Organisation

Description

Published in the 50th anniversary year of Tyrrell’s last championship title, this book will be treasured by all racing enthusiasts.

 

Ken Tyrrell’s famous Formula 1 racing team will forever be associated with Jackie Stewart and the three World Championship titles they won together. But the Tyrrell story is far bigger than that, embracing nearly 40 action-packed years, from initial forays as an entrant in Formula Junior in 1960 to eventual demise in 1998.

 

Along the way, the team with its larger-than-life proprietor was always universally respected in the world’s Formula 1 paddocks, often as the plucky underdog. In compiling this comprehensive history, the author has interviewed dozens of surviving team members including most of the drivers and many mechanics to gather their memories and present an energetic, touching, compelling and above all entertaining narrative.

Book Title:
Tyrrell - The Story of the Tyrrell Racing Organisation
Publication Year:
2023
Pages:
464
Author:
Richard Jenkins
