Home
Out Of Print Books
Unsafe At Any Speed - The Designed-In Dangers Of The American Automobile (Ralph Nader) Hardbound 7th Printing 1965
Grossman Publishers
Unsafe At Any Speed - The Designed-In Dangers Of The American Automobile (Ralph Nader) Hardbound 7th Printing 1965
SKU:
B0006BMWYU
UPC:
B0006BMWYU
Condition:
Used
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Weight:
1.10 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
MSRP:
Now:
$150.00
Was:
— You save
Current Stock:
1
Description
2nd hand book in very good condition.
Related Products
Add to Cart
The Allure of the Automobile - Driving in Style 1930 - 1965
MSRP:
Now:
$125.00
Was:
By: Ken Gross, Ronald T. Labaco . Description The Allure of the Automobile: Driving in Style, 1990 - 1965 features an essay by Ronald T. Labaco that traces the evolution of the coachbuilt luxury...
Out of stock
Automobile Year 1965 - 1966 (No. 13)
EDITA
MSRP:
Now:
$400.00
Was:
Automobile Year 1965 - 1966 annual number 13, English edition, very good condition.
Add to Cart
The Encyclopedia Of The American Automobile
Orbis Publishing
MSRP:
Now:
$50.00
Was:
Authors: Karl Ludvigsen & David Burgess Wise, Hardbound, 192 Pages, ISBN: 9780856132349 - Revised and Amended edition, 1979 -**SECOND-HAND BOOK IN GOOD CONDITION** Karl Ludvigsen &...
Add to Cart
The Sports Car - Its Design and Performance (by Colin Campbell 1965)
MSRP:
Now:
$39.95
Was:
The Sports Car - Its Design and Performance (by Colin Campbell 1965) - 2nd hand book in excellent condition.
Add to Cart
L'automobile et des grands problemes (French Text) Hardbound 1958 Edition
Larousse
MSRP:
Now:
$150.00
Was:
2nd hand book in very good condition.L'automobile et des grands problemes (French Text) Hardbound 1958 Edition (B0045Z7E8W)
