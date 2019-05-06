Vespa and Lambretta Motor Scooters (Stuart Owen)

Description
About Vespa and Lambretta Motor Scooters
Vespa and Lambretta remain the two most iconic motor scooter brands, even four decades after the latter's demise. But what made them such a European sensation in the postwar era? And why were they particularly popular in Britain in the 1950s and '60s? Motor scooter expert Stuart Owen explains the rise of Innocenti's Lambretta and Piaggio's Vespa, from the wartime ruins of Italy, through years of plenty as the two manufacturers exploited a ready market for affordable, economic transport, and then their decline into more uncertain times as motor cars trespassed on their success. He also explores the rich history of accessorising and customising the scooters, their essential role in the mod movement, and the revival in Vespa's fortunes following the release of the cult film Quadrophenia.
Table of contents
Introduction
The Birth of the Motor Scooter
The European Invasion
Difficult Times
The Demise of the Lambretta
Piaggio Goes from Strength to Strength
The Legacy Lives On
Places to Visit
Index
Published: 06-05-2019
Format: Paperback
Edition: 1st
Extent: 64
ISBN: 9781784423148
Imprint: Shire Publications
Series: Shire Library
Dimensions: 210 x 149 mm