Vespa and Lambretta Motor Scooters (Stuart Owen)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781784423148
UPC:
9781784423148
MPN:
9781784423148
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
0.40 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$29.95
Frequently bought together:

Description

About Vespa and Lambretta Motor Scooters
Vespa and Lambretta remain the two most iconic motor scooter brands, even four decades after the latter's demise. But what made them such a European sensation in the postwar era? And why were they particularly popular in Britain in the 1950s and '60s? Motor scooter expert Stuart Owen explains the rise of Innocenti's Lambretta and Piaggio's Vespa, from the wartime ruins of Italy, through years of plenty as the two manufacturers exploited a ready market for affordable, economic transport, and then their decline into more uncertain times as motor cars trespassed on their success. He also explores the rich history of accessorising and customising the scooters, their essential role in the mod movement, and the revival in Vespa's fortunes following the release of the cult film Quadrophenia.

Table of contents
Introduction
The Birth of the Motor Scooter
The European Invasion
Difficult Times
The Demise of the Lambretta
Piaggio Goes from Strength to Strength
The Legacy Lives On
Places to Visit
Index

Published: 06-05-2019
Format: Paperback
Edition: 1st
Extent: 64
ISBN: 9781784423148
Imprint: Shire Publications
Series: Shire Library
Dimensions: 210 x 149 mm

View AllClose

Related Products

Out of stock
How To Restore and Maintain Your Vespa Motorscooter How To Restore and Maintain Your Vespa Motorscooter

How To Restore and Maintain Your Vespa Motorscooter

Motorbooks

$59.99
By: Bob Darnell, Bob Golfen . Your number one Vespa restoration resource! With plants in 15 different countries and sales numbering well into the millions worldwide, Vespa is the make among scooter...
Out of stock
Vespa Vespa

Vespa

Prestel

$90.00
Author: Valerio Boni, Azzura Della Penna, ISBN: 9783791348919, Hardcover, 248 pages, Published in 2014 Everything you need to know about the Vespa—the iconic, stylish, and environmentally...
Out of stock
Lambretta LI Series Scooters Lambretta LI Series Scooters

Lambretta LI Series Scooters

Veloce Publishing

$49.99
By: Andrea, David Sparrow . Introduced as a more stylish and versatile alternative to the popular and practical Lambretta LD series, the LI was produced by Innocenti in various guises from 1957...
Out of stock
Motor Scooters Motor Scooters

Motor Scooters - Shire Book

Shire Library

$29.95
By: Michael Webster . Motor scooters are commonly associated with just two manufacturers: Innocenti, who made the Lambretta, and Piaggio, who produced the Vespa. From the early 1950s these firms...