Home
Out Of Print Books
Veteran and Edwardian Motor-Cars (David Scott-Moncrieff, 1955 1st edition)
Bastford
Veteran and Edwardian Motor-Cars (David Scott-Moncrieff, 1955 1st edition)
B0000CJ8M9
B0000CJ8M9
Used
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
1.10 KGS
Options available
Calculated at Checkout
$150.00
1
Description
Description
2nd hand book in excellent / like new condition.
Related Products
Related Products
Out of stock
Ultimate Mini Builder DVD
Minifilms
MSRP:
Now:
$59.95
Was:
Other Details Publisher Code: Z CARS Minutes: 140 Google Preview: //
Add to Cart
Historic Racing Cars in Australia (1st Edition)
MSRP:
Now:
$450.00
Was:
Historic racing cars in Australia, a book by John B. Blanden, 1st edition published in 1979. Very good condition.
Add to Cart
Jaguar Saloon Cars - 1st Edition
Haynes
MSRP:
Now:
$150.00
Was:
By Paul Skilleter with competition chapters by Andrew Whyte, Hardbound, 602 Pages, ISBN: 0854292632, 1st Edition, 1980 - Second Hand copy in excellent condition. The year is 1920 and the...
Add to Cart
Castrol Motor Oil Achievements 1955
MSRP:
Now:
$25.00
Was:
2nd hand book in very good condition.
Pre-Order Now
David Buick's Marvelous Motor Car - The men and the automobile that launched General Motors
MSRP:
Now:
$59.95
Was:
Lawrence R. Gustin, Kevin M. Kirbitz, Buick Gallery and Research Center, 2011 - Biography & Autobiography - 271 pages UPDATED AND EXPANDED EDITION Praise for the first edition:“A...
