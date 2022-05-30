Victor Morel and Antoine Joseph Grummer Builders of Exceptional Carriages (Philipe-Gaston Grummer)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781854433183
UPC:
9781854433183
MPN:
9781854433183
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Weight:
3.00 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • Victor Morel and Antoine Joseph Grummer Builders of Exceptional Carriages (Philipe-Gaston Grummer) (9781854433183)
  • Victor Morel and Antoine Joseph Grummer Builders of Exceptional Carriages (Philipe-Gaston Grummer) (9781854433183)
  • Victor Morel and Antoine Joseph Grummer Builders of Exceptional Carriages (Philipe-Gaston Grummer) (9781854433183)
  • Victor Morel and Antoine Joseph Grummer Builders of Exceptional Carriages (Philipe-Gaston Grummer) (9781854433183)
  • Victor Morel and Antoine Joseph Grummer Builders of Exceptional Carriages (Philipe-Gaston Grummer) (9781854433183)
  • Victor Morel and Antoine Joseph Grummer Builders of Exceptional Carriages (Philipe-Gaston Grummer) (9781854433183)
  • Victor Morel and Antoine Joseph Grummer Builders of Exceptional Carriages (Philipe-Gaston Grummer) (9781854433183)
$370.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

Maison V. Morel was founded in 1845 by Victor Jacques Morel (1814-1879) and became one of the most important Parisian coachbuilders during the second half of the 19th century at a time when France dominated the industry, replacing England as leaders in the field. Antoine-Joseph Grümmer (1834-1909) succeeded Jacques Morel in 1879 and the company became known as Société J. Grummer, formerly Maison Morel.

 This book introduces the reader to many previously unpublished documents and illustrations of exceptional carriages and cars that were the pride of their owners both in France and overseas and describes their importance in the day-to-day life of Parisian high society. Mention is also made of the many high-quality suppliers who contributed to the manufacture of the carriages including Hermès, Louis Vuitton, and Boyriven.

 The book is written in both English and French.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
Victor Morel and Antoine Joseph Grummer Builders of Exceptional Carriages
Language:
English, French
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2022
Pages:
312
Author:
Philipe-Gaston Grummer
View AllClose

Related Products

Today's Top Custom Bike Builders Today's Top Custom Bike Builders
Add to Cart

Today's Top Custom Bike Builders

Motorbooks

$99.95
By: Howard Kelly, Michael Lichter . In 1958 George Smith started a small company called S & S Cycle. His mission: "To make all bikes go faster." Fifty years later, S & S Cycle is everything...
On Sale
Top Chops: Master Chopper Builders
Add to Cart

Top Chops - Master Chopper Builders

Motorbooks

MSRP: $149.99
Now: $99.99
Was: $149.95
Authors: Dave Nichols & Michael Lichter, Hardbound, 240 Pages, ISBN: 9780760322970 - First Edition, 2007 Chopping a top is an essential part of building a hot rod. The planning, the preparation,...
Vauxhall Victor Owner Manual 1957 Vauxhall Victor Owner Manual 1957
Add to Cart

Vauxhall Victor Owner Manual 1957

Factory

$45.00
Vauxhall Victor Owner Manual, 2nd hand book in acceptable condition. The operation and maintenance of your Vauxhall "Victor" 15.63 h.p. (4cyl.) 1st edition, Issued by Service Division General...