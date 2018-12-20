Vintage Bentleys in Australia - The Bentley Drivers Club of Australia, Inc.

Clare Hay • Bob Watson • Phillip Schudmak • Tony Johns

LIMITED TO 600 COPIES

Vintage Bentleys were made in limited numbers by the original Bentley company in London between 1921 and 1931, when it was under the direction of Walter Owen (‘WO’) Bentley. At the time these cars were among the most desirable, charismatic and successful sporting vehicles of the era. Their crowning competition successes were winning the Le Mans 24-hour endurance race five times between 1924 and 1930.

This book is the story of his cars that have come to Australia, of the enthusiasts who have owned them and of the club that was established to keep them running.

A detailed register is included of the 152 vintage Bentleys that came to Australia. Published by the Bentley Drivers Club of Australia, Vintage Bentleys in Australia includes the history of the club and its members since it was founded in 1956. The book is a modest contribution to the centenary of the foundation of the original Bentley company in 1919.

The book runs to 416 pages and contains over 1000 photographs, most of which have not been published before.

Clare Hay is the foremost international authority on Vintage Bentleys and is the lead contributor to the book. She has made extensive use of both local archives, and those of the WO Bentley Memorial Foundation in the UK, to provide the early story of the cars in Australia not told previously.