Volkswagen 1200 Workshop Manual 1961-1965 Type 11, 14, 15

Volkswagen 1200 (Type 11, 14, 15) Workshop Manual:

1961, 1962, 1963, 1964, 1965

Beetle, Beetle Convertible, Karmann Ghia Coupe and Karmann Ghia Convertible

by Bentley Publishers, code V165, paperback

Volkswagen 1200 Repair Manual: 1961-1965

The Volkswagen 1200 Workshop Manual: 1961-1965 covers the 1961 through 1965 model year Beetle and Karman Ghia models. This manual is a source of comprehensive service and repair information for air cooled Volkswagen 1200 models sold in the USA and Canada. This technical archive edition is a historical record of the illustrations and procedures for routine maintenance, troubleshooting, repair and rebuilding.

Air-cooled Volkswagens (Type 11, 14, 15) covered:

Volkswagen Type 11 Beetle Sedan

Volkswagen Type 14 Karmann Ghia Coupe

Volkswagen Type 15 Beetle Convertible

Volkswagen Type 141 Karmann Ghia Convertible

Engines covered:

Volkswagen air-cooled type 1 "upright" engine 1192cc, 36hp

Transmissions covered

Volkswagen fully synchronized 4-speed manual transmission

Technical highlights