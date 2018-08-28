Volkswagen 1200 Workshop Manual 1961-1965 Type 11, 14, 15

Description
Volkswagen 1200 (Type 11, 14, 15) Workshop Manual:
1961, 1962, 1963, 1964, 1965
Beetle, Beetle Convertible, Karmann Ghia Coupe and Karmann Ghia Convertible
by Bentley Publishers, code V165, paperback
Volkswagen 1200 Repair Manual: 1961-1965
The Volkswagen 1200 Workshop Manual: 1961-1965 covers the 1961 through 1965 model year Beetle and Karman Ghia models. This manual is a source of comprehensive service and repair information for air cooled Volkswagen 1200 models sold in the USA and Canada. This technical archive edition is a historical record of the illustrations and procedures for routine maintenance, troubleshooting, repair and rebuilding.
Air-cooled Volkswagens (Type 11, 14, 15) covered:
Volkswagen Type 11 Beetle Sedan
Volkswagen Type 14 Karmann Ghia Coupe
Volkswagen Type 15 Beetle Convertible
Volkswagen Type 141 Karmann Ghia Convertible
Engines covered:
Volkswagen air-cooled type 1 "upright" engine 1192cc, 36hp
Transmissions covered
Volkswagen fully synchronized 4-speed manual transmission
Technical highlights
- 1200 (1192 cc) engine, 40 hp, with and without fresh air heating.
- Engine bench testing procedures and specifications.
- Solex 28 PICT and 28 PICT-1 carburetors.
- Full synchromesh transmission.
- Automatic clutch.
- Disc brakes.
- Sliding fabric and steel sunroofs.
- Convertible top repair, replacement and adjustment.
- Frame, floor and body panel repair. All measurements and detailed cutting, alignment and welding instructions. Painting preparation and procedures.
- 6 and 12-volt electrical systems, with listing of 6-volt components converted to 12 volts.
- Electrical wiring diagrams for Beetle and Karmann Ghia.
- Factory changes and updates are noted in the text by manufacturing date, chassis number, engine number and part number.
- Explanations of the operation of vehicle systems, with exploded views, cutaways and diagrams.
- Required workshop equipment, tools, and equipment for local manufacture listings.
- Troubleshooting tables for clutch, automatic clutch, carburetor, fuel system, steering, brakes, generator, starter, and wipers.