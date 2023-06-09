Cartech Books

VW Air-Cooled Engines - How to Build Max-Performance (Performance How-To)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781613256947
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
1.00 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$80.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

The VW Beetle needs no introduction. Manufactured and marketed globally by Volkswagen from 1938 to 2003, more than 21 million were produced and sold around the world.

Extremely popular in the US and Europe during the 1950s and 1960s, increasing competition from Japanese, American, and European manufacturers as well as stiffening demands for better safety and emissions contributed to a sharp decline in sales in the early 1970s. The Beetle was manufactured in much smaller numbers in Germany until the late 1970s, when production shifted to Brazil and Mexico, where operating cost was a was a large factor in keeping the Beetle alive. While simple and fun, the Beetle had simply become outdated.

Of course, the enthusiast market did not see it that way. Aficionados loved the simplicity in the design as well as its aesthetics and enjoyed tinkering with the mechanicals of their Beetles, Buses, Type 3 models and Karmann Ghias. There is no shortage of options when customizing your Beetle, and for many, extracting as much performance out of their air-cooled flat 4 was the way to go. Not only does it remedy the issue of keeping up with modern traffic but Beetles also respond really well to modifications and have a robust aftermarket to support them.

VW Air-Cooled Engines: How to Build Max Performance lays the groundwork for getting the most possible power for your desired use and application. Covered here are all the various power levels and components to get you there. It's all here: rotating assemblies, cylinder heads, cams and the valvetrain, engine blocks, ignitions systems, fuel injection, carburettors and induction, exhaust, sources for parts, and even turbos and superchargers.

Are you looking for just a little more power to keep up with traffic or maybe a streetable high-performance machine? All of your options are examined in this book. Add it to your air-cooled library today.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
VW Air-Cooled Engines - How to Build Max-Performance (Performance How-To)
Language:
English
Format:
Paperback
Publication Year:
2023
Pages:
144
Author:
John Kershaw
Sync Category Code:
261186
View AllClose

Related Products

How to Build Max-Performance Buick Engines How to Build Max-Performance Buick Engines
Add to Cart

How to Build Max-Performance Buick Engines

Cartech Books

$59.95
By: Jefferson Bryant . Contrary to popular opinion, high-performance Buick V-8 engines are not simple Chevy knock offs. In fact, Buick was GM's engine design leader and developed ground breaking...
Out of stock
How to Build Max-Performance Mitsubishi 4G63t Engines How to Build Max-Performance Mitsubishi 4G63t Engines

How to Build Max-Performance Mitsubishi 4G63t Engines

Cartech Books

$59.95
By: Robert Bowen, Robert Garcia . - 2014 Authorised Reprint Mitsubishi's 4G63t engine is among the most powerful engines ever in the sport-compact world. It's not uncommon to find one of these...
How To Build Max-Performance Ford FE Engines How To Build Max-Performance Ford FE Engines
Add to Cart

How To Build Max-Performance Ford FE Engines

Cartech Books

$57.50
By: Barry Rabotnick . Description Covers 332, 352, 361, 190, 406, 410, 427 and 428 Engines The Ford FE engine is one of the most prolific engines Ford ever produced, and it powered the...