VW Air-Cooled Engines - How to Build Max-Performance (Performance How-To)

The VW Beetle needs no introduction. Manufactured and marketed globally by Volkswagen from 1938 to 2003, more than 21 million were produced and sold around the world.

Extremely popular in the US and Europe during the 1950s and 1960s, increasing competition from Japanese, American, and European manufacturers as well as stiffening demands for better safety and emissions contributed to a sharp decline in sales in the early 1970s. The Beetle was manufactured in much smaller numbers in Germany until the late 1970s, when production shifted to Brazil and Mexico, where operating cost was a was a large factor in keeping the Beetle alive. While simple and fun, the Beetle had simply become outdated.

Of course, the enthusiast market did not see it that way. Aficionados loved the simplicity in the design as well as its aesthetics and enjoyed tinkering with the mechanicals of their Beetles, Buses, Type 3 models and Karmann Ghias. There is no shortage of options when customizing your Beetle, and for many, extracting as much performance out of their air-cooled flat 4 was the way to go. Not only does it remedy the issue of keeping up with modern traffic but Beetles also respond really well to modifications and have a robust aftermarket to support them.

VW Air-Cooled Engines: How to Build Max Performance lays the groundwork for getting the most possible power for your desired use and application. Covered here are all the various power levels and components to get you there. It's all here: rotating assemblies, cylinder heads, cams and the valvetrain, engine blocks, ignitions systems, fuel injection, carburettors and induction, exhaust, sources for parts, and even turbos and superchargers.

Are you looking for just a little more power to keep up with traffic or maybe a streetable high-performance machine? All of your options are examined in this book. Add it to your air-cooled library today.