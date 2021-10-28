VW Type 2 Transporter 1949 - 1967 (Richard Copping)

Paperback, published in 2020

In this fascinating and engrossing book, VW expert Richard Copping covers the complete history of the first generation VW Transporter or ‘Camper’, probably the most famous commercial and leisure van of all time. Beginning with the prototype vehicles produced in 1949, the author covers the development of the innovative but utilitarian Kombi and the more upmarket Micro Bus, followed by the De Luxe Micro Bus, the Ambulance and the Pick-up. He covers the highlights of each vehicle and analyses the success of the range as a whole. The book covers the revamped model line from 1955, when the success of the VW Transporter called for the building of a whole new factory in Hanover. At this time, due to popular demand, Volkswagen authorised a whole series of coach built variations on the Transporter theme with vehicles as diverse as mobile shops, refrigerated vans and police mobile offices. The author also covers the revised model introduced in 1963 with its more powerful engine and revised tailgate and rear window as well as the ongoing success of the model in the United States. By the time German production ended in July 1967, over 1.8 million split-screen, first generation Transporters had been built.