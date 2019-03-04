Waiting (By Richard Kelley, ISBN: 9781785314650)

Waiting By Richard Kelley, hardcover book, published in 2018, ISBN-13: 9781785314650 Format: 300mm x 300mm, Extent: 208 pages

Key features

A first-hand documentary of an iconic golden age of Formula One, featuring world-class photography and an enlightening personal memoir

A powerful and unique record of the sport’s lethal dangers, mythic personalities and disappearing glory

Foreword by Monaco Grand Prix winner Jarno Trulli

Written by respected photojournalist and writer Richard Kelley,whose 45-year career includes 20 years with Car and Driver magazine

Strong appeal to today’s lifelong F1 fans who feel abandoned by F1 owners

Marketing campaign planned to take full advantage of many F1 contacts and connections.

Description

Waiting is the story of a rookie photojournalist immersed in Formula One’s golden age of the 70s and 80s. Aged just 19, Richard Kelley saw the need to faithfully document the sport’s lethal dangers, iconic personalities and technological developments in a period of seismic change, which caused F1’s unique character to disappear forever. After only nine months of photographic education, Kelley began using his remarkable talent to observe and capture F1 drivers’ decisive moments. He sought his images as a ‘fly on the wall’, consciously disappearing among this ‘band of brothers’ to allow the emotion and power of the moment to blend, developing a cinematic style that grows more contemporary every year. Waiting is a powerful and unique documentary of the world of F1 from 1972 through to 1984. From Gilles Villeneuve’s first moments with Ferrari to François Cevert’s final morning and Niki Lauda’s resurrection, Kelley’s omnipresent lens and enlightening memoir capture an intimacy and humanity that Grand Prix history will never again witness.