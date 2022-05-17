War on Wheels - The Mechanisation of the British Army in the Second World War (Philip Hamlyn Williams)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9780750966238
UPC:
9780750966238
MPN:
9780750966238
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Weight:
1.10 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • War on Wheels - The Mechanisation of the British Army in the Second World War (Philip Hamlyn Williams) (9780750966238)
  • War on Wheels - The Mechanisation of the British Army in the Second World War (Philip Hamlyn Williams) (9780750966238)
$65.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

During the Second World War the British Army underwent a complete transformation as its number of vehicles grew from 40,000 to 1.5 million, ranging from tanks and giant tank transporters to jeeps, mobile baths and offices, and scout cars. At the same time, the way in which the army was provided with all it needed was transformed – arms and ammunition, radio, clothing and places to sleep and wash. In this fascinating volume, Philip Hamlyn Williams makes extensive use of archival material and first-hand accounts to follow some of the men and women who mechanised the British Army from the early days at Chilwell, through the near disaster of the BEF, the Desert War and the Italian invasion, to preparations for D-Day and war in the Far East. Stunningly illustrated throughout, War on Wheels explores the building of the network of massive depots across the UK and throughout the theatres of war that, with creative input from the UK motor industry, supplied the British Army. It is truly an impressive work to be enjoyed by anyone intrigued by the machines and logistics of the British Army in the Second World War.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
War on Wheels - The Mechanisation of the British Army in the Second World War
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2016
Pages:
143
Author:
Philip Hamlyn Williams
View AllClose

Related Products

Out of stock
BMW Motorcycles in World War II R12 / R75 BMW Motorcycles in World War II R12 / R75 Back Cover

BMW Motorcycles in World War II R12 / R75

Schiffer Publishing

$89.95
Author: Janusz Piekalkiewicz, ISBN: 9780887403064, 190 pages, Published in 1991 This documentation deals with an infrequently written about topic: motorcycles in combat. The heavy "Kriegselefanten"...
German Firefighting Vehicles in World War II German Firefighting Vehicles in World War II (9780764301919)
Add to Cart

German Firefighting Vehicles in World War II

Schiffer

$125.00
Author: Michael Foedrowitz, Hardbound, 208 pages, ISBN: 9780764301919, First Edition, 1997 - Second-Hand book in excellent unread condition ! This book presents over 300 photographs showing the...