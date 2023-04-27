Description
Brian Cunningham's popular first book, Under the Bonnet, was a colourful and humorous collection of memories of his time as a car mechanic in the 1970s and '80s.
When he wrote it, he was sure he had put everything of interest down, but it turns out there were quite a few escapades he'd forgotten to mention. Time, then, for part two . . .
When the Wheels Come Off is a joyous return, covering what he missed first time round: cars fixed and some broken, fads and crazes, crashes and scrapes and near misses, evolutionary dead-ends in technology, underhanded practices and downright skulduggery, run-ins with management, the tools used, the cars 'stolen' and scrapyards visited. A lively and engaging trip back to the workshop.
Additional Information
|
|
|
Book Title:
|
When the Wheels Come Off - More Confessions of a 1970S & '80S Car Mechanic
|
Language:
|
English
|
Format:
|
Paperback
|
Publication Year:
|
2023
|
Pages:
|
160
|
Author:
|
Brian Cunningham
|
|
