Williams Formula 1 Racing Team (Alan Henry)

2nd hand book in very good condition

ISBN: 9781859604168, Author: Alan Henry, 

Williams is one of the most successful teams in the history of Formula 1 racing -- since 1972, it has won eight Constructors' Championships and six Drivers' Championships. But now the team that previously seemed invincible is under threat.

In this all-color book, renowned Formula 1 writer Alan Henry examines the operation of this troubled team, which is still criticized for sacking race legend Damon Hill, is battling a born-again Ferrari, and continues to be haunted by the Ayrton Senna court case. Lively prose and splendid color photography thrust the reader into the midst of all the emotion and human drama that is Formula 1.

