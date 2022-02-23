With Flying Colours - The Pirelli Album of Motor Sport (Derek Forsyth, L. J. K. Setright, and Robert Newman)

Description

2nd hand book in very good condition.

Shows top cars and drivers, offers an historical survey of the sport of automobile racing, and offers profiles of the most important races

Robert Newman has taught at the City University of New York & the University of Colorado. A long time practitioner of Buddhist meditation techniques, he is currently president of the world Health Foundation, which has researched & developed programs for the medical uses of meditation now offered in various hospitals & medical centers. Segments of the present work was featured in LOKA, a journal from the Naropa Institute , (Anchor Press/Doubleday) 1975.

Title With Flying Colours: The Pirelli Album of Motor Sport
The Pirelli Album of Motor Sport Series
Authors L. J. K. Setright, Derek Forsyth, Robert Newman
Publisher Summit Books, 1987
ISBN 9780091711801

Length 253 pages

 

 

