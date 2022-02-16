World Rallying 125 Years - History, Genesis and Evolution

This book covers the 125 year history of rallying since 1895 and is a tribute to Martin Holmes by rally journalists and the FIA Rally Commission President. It includes Rallying development from its inception in the 19th century to the end of 2020 with an unprecedented explanation about the mechanical evolution of cars taking part in rallies.

Includes The Emancipation day in Britain; City to City Events; French Events Lead the Way; Monte\-Carlo: Glamour and Errors. Tourist and completion rallies; Trends and Guidelines; Special Stages, Loops and Single Service Area Revolutions and Marathons.