World Rallying 125 Years - History, Genesis and Evolution

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9789895321209
UPC:
9789895321209
MPN:
9789895321209
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Weight:
2.20 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$140.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

This book covers the 125 year history of rallying since 1895 and is a tribute to Martin Holmes by rally journalists and the FIA Rally Commission President. It includes Rallying development from its inception in the 19th century to the end of 2020 with an unprecedented explanation about the mechanical evolution of cars taking part in rallies. \nIncludes The Emancipation day in Britain; City to City Events; French Events Lead the Way; Monte\-Carlo: Glamour and Errors. Tourist and completion rallies; Trends and Guidelines; Special Stages, Loops and Single Service Area Revolutions and Marathons.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
World Rallying 125 Years - History, Genesis and Evolution
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2021
Pages:
280
Author:
Various
View AllClose

Related Products

Rothmans World Rallying 4 (0850454247) - front Rothmans World Rallying 4 (0850454247) - back
Add to Cart

Rothmans World Rallying 4

OSPREY PUBLISHING (UK)

$175.00
Authors: Martin Holmes and Hugh Bishop , Hardbound,160 Pages,ISBN: 0850454247, 9780850454246, 1st Edition, 1982, Second-Hand book in excellent unread order ! ** An amazing opportunity to...
Rothmans World Rallying 5 (9780907574231) Rothmans World Rallying 5 (9780907574231)
Add to Cart

Rothmans World Rallying 5

Rothmans

$195.00
Authors: Martin Holmes and Hugh Bishop, Hardbound, 240 Pages, ISBN: 9780907574231 - First Edition, 1983 **VERY RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT UNREAD CONDITION** Rothmans World Rallying annual books...
Rothmans World Rallying 2 (9780850453430) Rothmans World Rallying 2 (9780850453430)
Add to Cart

Rothmans World Rallying 2

OSPREY PUBLISHING (UK)

$195.00
Authors: Martin Holmes and Hugh Bishop, Hardbound, 160 Pages, ISBN: 9780850453430, First Edition, 1980 **VERY RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT UNREAD CONDITION** Foreword by Bjorn Waldegard, 1979 World...
9.78085E+12
Add to Cart

Rothmans World Rallying 3

OSPREY PUBLISHING (UK)

$175.00
Authors: Martin Holmes and Hugh Bishop, Hardbound, 160 pages, ISBN: 9780850453911, First published, 1981**VERY RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT CONDITION** Foreword by Walter Rohrl, 1980 World Champion...