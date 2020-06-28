Yamaha TT-R50, TT-R110, TT-R125 2004 - 2017 Workshop Manual (Clymer, CM288)

  • Yamaha TT-R50, TT-R110, TT-R125 2004 - 2017 Workshop Manual (Clymer, CM288)
Description

This service manual provides specific, detailed instructions for performing everything from basic maintenance and troubleshooting to a complete overhaul of the Yamaha TT-R50, TT-R110 and TT-R125 2004-2017 motorcycle. Do-it-yourselfers will find this service and repair manual more comprehensive than the factory manual, making it an indispensable part of your tool box.

Yamaha models covered:

TT-R50 (2006-2009 & 2012-2017)
TT-R110 (2008-2009 & 2011-2017)
TT-R125 (2004-2009) & (2011-2017)

This Yamaha TT-R50, TT-R110 and TT-R125 Manual is 608 pages.

Contents:

QUICK REFERENCE DATA

CHAPTER ONE / GENERAL INFORMATION
CHAPTER TWO / TROUBLESHOOTING
CHAPTER THREE / LUBRICATION, MAINTENANCE & ADJUSTMENT
CHAPTER FOUR A / ENGINE, CLUTCH & TRANSMISSION (50 & 110 MODELS)
CHAPTER FOUR B / ENGINE, CLUTCH & TRANSMISSION (125 models)
CHAPTER FIVE / FUEL SYSTEM
CHAPTER SIX / ELECTRICAL SYSTEM
CHAPTER SEVEN / WHEELS, TIRES & DRIVETRAIN
CHAPTER EIGHT / FRONT SUSPENSION & STEERING
CHAPTER NINE / REAR SUSPENSION
CHAPTER TEN / BRAKES
CHAPTER ELEVEN / BODY
INDEX

COLOR WIRING DIAGRAMS

